Hurricane Irma Leaves 2,300 Derelict Vessels In Her Wake

Some 2,3000 derelict vessels have been retrieved from Florida waterways since Hurricane Irma.

A half-dozen federal and state agencies were involved in the effort, which was completed this week when a vessel was rescued from the water in Brevard County.

Commander Joanne Hanson of the U.S. Coast Guard says most of the boats were retrieved by insurance companies and owners, but not all.

“We had a couple that were in such bad condition that it was actually, they used excavators to remove them from the water because they just broke apart.”

Each vessel was assessed for pollutants and the possibility of other environmental damage. Some were left because removing them would have caused more environmental damage.

Boats with owners that can’t be reached will be crushed and disposed of in landfills.