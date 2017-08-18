 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Local News


Huge Confederate Flag Near Interstate Is One Man’s Mission 

by Tamara Lush (AP)

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Marion Lambert is unapologetic about the abundance of Confederate flags that surround him at his Florida farm.

But the flag he’s proudest of sits about 17 miles away, at the corners of Interstates 4 and 75.

It’s the centerpiece of the Confederate Memorial Park, a small sliver of privately owned land.

The flag has been a thorn in the side of local officials and a source of puzzlement and anger to many residents and visitors. While it’s no longer the largest Confederate battle flag in the nation — after it was wind-battered it was replaced with a slightly smaller model — it does stand out as one is driving along.

Lambert says reading about the recent violence in Charlottesville, Virginia depressed him, adding that the neo-Nazis are “fringe nutcases.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP