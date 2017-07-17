HUD Secretary Ben Carson Talks Affordable Housing for Florida Seniors

Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson says it’s possible to help Florida’s seniors find affordable housing without costing taxpayers more. Carson delivered the keynote address Monday afternoon at LeadingAge Florida’s annual convention in Orlando. The nonprofit coalition represents more than 250 nursing homes, assisted living facilities, and retirement communities across the state.

Carson said HUD would save the federal government money by cutting unsuccessful housing programs and working closely with the private sector, adding that cooperation is is key to reduce the federal budget deficit.

“There’s a great deal more money in the private sector than there is in the government, and when we use it in the right way, its going to make a big difference,” said Carson.

He did not address the White House’s proposed budget for 2018, which looks to cut $7.7 billion from HUD’s housing assistance programs. One program offers rental subsidies to seniors.