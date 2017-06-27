 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Local News


How Orange County Will Use Tourist Tax To Lure Sports Events

by (WMFE)
Camping World Stadium. Photo by Kitch

Camping World Stadium. Photo by Kitch

Orange County Mayor Teresa Jacobs has outlined rules for a $5 million fund to lure sporting events to the area.  It adds new details to a plan approved by Orange County commissioners last year.

The funding will be granted under a sliding scale based on the number people expected to attend, hotel rooms booked, and economic impact.

Visit Orlando is a public-private partnership that uses tax dollars to market the region. It will play a role in determining whether applicants can meet those attendance and economic benchmarks.

There will also be a seven-member committee sifting through the applications and deciding which ones to recommend to the board of commissioners.

In the memo, Mayor Jacobs said the county will also consider making a bid to host the Major League Soccer All-Star Game in 2019.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Catherine Welch

About Catherine Welch

News Director

Catherine Welch is news director at WMFE. Before moving to Florida she was news director at Rhode Island Public Radio. Previous roles as news director include WHQR in Wilmington NC and KBIA in Columbia MO. Catherine has won several regional Edward R. Murrow awards and awards from the Public Radio News Directors ... Read Full Bio »

TOP