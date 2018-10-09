Hotels Offer Reduced Rates During Hurricane Michael: Here’s Where Evacuees and Emergency Workers Alike can Find Affordable Lodging

Several hotels in the Orlando area are getting ready to welcome evacuees from Hurricane Michael. They’ll also house emergency workers.

Dan Giordano says nine Rosen hotels are offering special rates during Hurricane Michael. He says they’ll house people in-state who have been displaced by the storm along with out-of-state workers who have come to help with emergency efforts during and after the storm:

“Power company workers utility workers from over the years from as far away as Minnesota. So we take in linesman. We house our working staff and their families and then we have another 1000 available to sell to people in need.”

Discounted lodging is also available for evacuees and emergency workers through Magical Vacation Homes in Kissimmee. And free rooms are available through Airbnb’s Open Homes Program.

Airbnb’s spokeswoman Kim Ruby says they’re calling on Orlando residents to rent out extra space in their homes through their Open Homes Program.

“We all know what it’s like to see scenes of dire and it makes you feel a little helpless but through the open homes program you can help someone in their time of dire need by giving them some extra space in your room.”

Ruby says Orlando residents opened their homes through this program in the aftermath of the Pulse shooting and Hurricane Matthew. All rooms available through the program are free.

The National Hurricane Center says everyone in the warning area along the Florida Gulf Coast should prepare for life-threatening hurricane force winds and storm surge.

