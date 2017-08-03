Honoring the Tuskegee Airmen and Their Legacy

Some of the first African-Americans to fight for the US Army Air Corps in World War II are meeting in Orlando.

The 46th National Tuskegee Airmen Convention honors the groundbreaking achievements of the Tuskegee Airmen, who confronted racial discrimination through their military service. Events include a ceremony remembering deceased members, a reunion of original airmen, and youth outreach.

Rick Sinkfield, Tuskegee Airmen spokesman says the story of the airmen is important to today’s younger generation.

“Every year we have this convention so they can get together and make sure that the story is told correctly and also make sure that youth understand those values that can take you forward,” said Sinkfield.

The Hyatt Regency Orlando is hosting the convention through Saturday.