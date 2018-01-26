 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Local News


Historic Rogers Building Gifted To Orlando

by Abisola Adeyemo (WMFE)
Play Audio

Courtesy of WikiMedia Commons

Orlando is receiving the historic Rogers Building as a donation.

Arts benefactor Ford Kiene had been looking after the 132-year-old building and decided to donate it to the city. However, the requirement is that the building must be used for arts and culture.

Thomas Chatmon, Executive Director of the Downtown Development Board,  said the building will have many benefits for the city.

“I just want to emphasize how appreciative we all should be for this man Ford Kiene and his generosity. His vision number one of buying that building and restoring it. His generosity to donate that to the city so that it can be maintained as a historic building for the arts,” Chatmon said.

The city has yet to decide exactly what that means for the building. Chatmon said there will be a 60 day period before the property can change hands.

 


