Highway Patrol Says Roads Still Not Safe

Florida Highway Patrol said they’re seeing too many people out “sightseeing” and not obeying the curfew. FHP reports trees are down and there’s standing water from the exit ramps at 528 to 520. Those ramps have been closed in both directions.

Sergeant Kim Montes said there are numerous “wash outs” along I-4—where parts of the road washed away.

“They’re on the shoulder, but we have troopers and DOT personnel out there trying to fix it, especially I-4 in the Longwood area so basically the roadway is actually gone there but it’s on the shoulder,” said Montes.

Montes said she’s pulled over about 30 vehicles. She pulled over some people for violating the curfew and others for not stopping at intersections with traffic lights out. Intersections with no lights should be treated as a four-way stop.

FHP says traffic’s starting to build up on 95 and the Turnpike southbound. They expect traffic to pick up as the day goes on and people want to go home and check out their property. Officials say people can’t enter the Keys, so evacuees need to stay put.