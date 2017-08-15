 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Local News


High-Speed Internet Gap Threatens Florida

by Jim Ash (WFSU)

A new report by the Florida Independent Colleges and Universities shows nearly 700,000 Sunshine State residents lack broadband Internet access.

The group’s president, Ed Moore, warned a state panel the problem threatens Florida’s ability to compete economically.

“We’re going to have to take a hard look at what access there is to digital learning and digital infrastructure across our state is,” said Moore. “You cannot get ahead if you cannot get online.”

Moore was addressing the Higher Education Coordinating Council. The group estimates that 55 percent of Florida’s workforce will need a college degree or professional certificate by 2025 to be competitive. The current rate is 47 percent.


