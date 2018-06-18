 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Health


Health Insurance Lawsuit Could Mean End of Coverage for People with Preexisting Conditions

by (WMFE)
Play Audio
A new lawsuit could change healthcare, starting with provisions for people with preexisting conditions. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

A new lawsuit could change healthcare, starting with provisions for people with preexisting conditions. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

Sen. Bill Nelson says Florida should remove itself from a 20-state lawsuit arguing that the Affordable Care Act is unconstitutional. He says if it’s successful 7.8 million people throughout the state could lose much-needed health insurance.

“The last time I checked the American people thought healthcare was a right not a privilege. And that is contrary to what I think is the goodwill and the compassion of the American people. And what they are doing is flying in the face of that.”

Gov. Rick Scott says he does not support people with preexisting conditions losing health insurance, but he does want to see healthcare reform.

If you’d like to listen to the full story, please click on the clip above.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Health Reporter

Danielle Prieur grew up listening to her grandfather’s stories of swimming across the Detroit River from Canada and many other adventures. She’s been into storytelling ever since. She studied writing at the University of Michigan, and then taught high school writing and literature for four years before ... Read Full Bio »

TOP