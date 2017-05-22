 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Health WUSF


Health Care Bill’s Medicaid Cuts Could Hurt Florida

by Julio Ochoa (WUSF)

More than $800 billion in cuts to Medicaid are wrapped into the health care reform bill that the U.S. Senate is now considering

The proposal would restructure the way Medicaid is financed, moving it from guaranteed funding based on need to a per-person cap with funding based on 2016 levels. Florida would have few options to make up for the loss in funding, said Joan Akler of Georgetown University.

“Florida’s going to be faced with very bad choices,” said Akler. “Either you raise taxes or you cut Medicaid or you cut other parts of your budget like education and none of those is a good choice.”

The change would mean significantly less money for seniors in nursing homes, the disabled, and more than 40 percent of Florida’s children who are covered by Medicaid, she said.


WUSF is a partner with Health News Florida, which receives support from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Health reporting on WMFE is supported in part by Florida Hospital.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP