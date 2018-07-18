 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Harris Corp To Build Deep Space Communication System For NASA Astronauts

by (WMFE)

NASA’s Orion spacecraft will carry astronauts farther into space than ever before. Photo: NASA

Melbourne-based Harris Corporation was selected to supply the astronaut audio system for NASA’s Orion deep space capsule.

Orion contractor Lockheed Martin selected Harris to develop audio control units, speakers inside the Orion capsule, and communication devices that will go inside an astronauts’ space suit or clip to their shirt sleeve.

The capsule will send humans to an orbit near the moon as early as 2022 — a first since the Apollo program. The technology will help astronauts explore deep space, said Harris Corporation Vice President Murali Krishnan.

“It allows the astronaut to talk to each other and talk back to Earth as they go beyond LEO, or low Earth orbit, as they go to the moon or even Mars,” said Krishnan.

Much of the work will be done in central Florida. “Harris is really fortunate to be in a really growing industry and our business is growing,” said Krishnan. “We are actually doing a lot of hiring in central Florida.”

Harris Corporation develops communication, electronic and intelligence systems and said its technology has been on board every human U.S. space mission.


Brendan Byrne

About Brendan Byrne

Space Reporter and 'Intersection' Producer

Brendan covers the space beat for WMFE, reporting on rocket launches from Florida's Space Coast to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He host's WMFE's space exploration podcast "Are We There Yet?" He also helps produce WMFE's twice-weekly public affairs show "Intersection," working with host ... Read Full Bio »

