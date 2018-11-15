 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
90.7 WMFE Fall Silent Drive - Silence is Golden - Click to donate
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

2018 Election


Hand Recount Ordered In Florida’s Bitter Senate Race

by (WMFE)

Governor Rick Scott and Senator Bill Nelson.

Florida’s bitter Senate race is headed for a hand recount.

The machine recount ended Thursday afternoon.

Republican Gov. Rick Scott leads Democratic incumbent Bill Nelson by 12,500 votes.

Nelson attorney Marc Elias says attention now is on Broward County, where ballot-counting machines failed to identify Senate votes on some 23,000 ballots.

“That suggests that the machines for one reason or another were unable to accurately read the Senate race compared to other races.”

The race for agriculture commissioner also will undergo a hand recount. But the gubernatorial race appears settled, with Republican Ron DeSantis defeating Democrat Andrew Gillum.

The next deadline is Sunday, when official results are due from county canvassing boards.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Amy Green

About Amy Green

Reporter and Producer

Amy Green covers the environment for 90.7 News. She is an award-winning journalist who has worked as a regular contributor to NPR, PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor and other top news organizations. She is a Florida native with a zeal for chronicling the spurts and pains of ... Read Full Bio »

TOP