Hand Recount Ordered In Florida’s Bitter Senate Race

Florida’s bitter Senate race is headed for a hand recount.

The machine recount ended Thursday afternoon.

Republican Gov. Rick Scott leads Democratic incumbent Bill Nelson by 12,500 votes.

Nelson attorney Marc Elias says attention now is on Broward County, where ballot-counting machines failed to identify Senate votes on some 23,000 ballots.

“That suggests that the machines for one reason or another were unable to accurately read the Senate race compared to other races.”

The race for agriculture commissioner also will undergo a hand recount. But the gubernatorial race appears settled, with Republican Ron DeSantis defeating Democrat Andrew Gillum.

The next deadline is Sunday, when official results are due from county canvassing boards.