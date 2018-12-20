Gun Violence Analysis Report: 358 people have been shot and killed in Orlando since 2014

In the past five years, 358 people have been shot and killed in Orlando, according to an analysis from The Trace.

A new map created by the nonprofit journalism organization tracks fatal and non-fatal shootings in the U.S. from Jan. 1, 2014 through Dec. 13, 2018, using data from the Gun Violence Archive. The map excludes individual suicides committed with firearms (which make up the majority of deaths associated with guns), but nonetheless paints a stark picture of what 150,000 incidents of gun violence looks like at the local level.

The map shows there have been at least 710 shootings in Orlando since 2014, leaving 358 dead and 687 people injured.

Within Orlando and Orange County, there have been 19 mass shootings in five years, including the 49 people murdered by a gunman at the gay nightclub Pulse in 2016.

Compared to other major cities in Florida, Orlando was on the higher end of the spectrum in terms of people killed, despite being smaller than some in terms of population. Both Tampa and St. Petersburg, which are similar in size had fewer shootings occur within the same time frame, as well as fewer deaths.

Florida, whose lax guns laws have been criticized for providing easy access to weapons, has had at least 8,811 shootings in the past five years, with 4,176 people killed using guns and 7,473 injured.