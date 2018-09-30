Growing Bolder: Welcome to Our New Podcast
Growing Bolder is proud to join the NPR One app! Growing Bolder is a fast-paced, entertaining hour that will leave you excited about the possibilities in your life. Shows hosts Marc Middleton and Bill Shafer explain how this weekly show will prove to you that it’s never too late to chase your dreams and create a life filled with passion, purpose and adventure.
