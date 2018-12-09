Growing Bolder: Suze Orman; Jim Hobart; Dr. Marcia Katz; Tony Danza

Suze Orman is a crusader for truth in finances. She shares stories of her previous financial failures to help you succeed. Plus, find out why, in her new book, she is focusing on a sorely underrepresented area of personal finance — women and money.

A tragic missed opportunity with his father inspired a photographer to finally put his long-simmering idea into action. Jim Hobart explains how the Legacy Life Project is bringing precious family memories to life, a priceless gift for generations to come.

Did you know COPD, chronic pulmonary disease, is now the third leading cause of death in the United States? Marcia Katz, M.D. of the UCF College of Medicine is a nationally recognized expert on lung diseases and she discusses the alarming rise of COPD and offers tips for avoiding it.

Throughout his 40-year show business career, Tony Danza has done it all. Now, at 67, he’s gearing up for exciting new projects and sharing his advice for Growing Bolder in your own life.