Growing Bolder: Paul Ehrlich; Harris Rosen; Jim McCarty; Cynthia Buffington; Bob Kealing

More than 50 years ago, Stanford University biologist Dr. Paul Ehrlich’s book, The Population Bomb, painted a terrifying picture of the future, featuring an overcrowded Earth and massive famine. Are we any closer to sustainability than we were 50 years ago? He’s here to update us.

Harris Rosen is one of the nation’s top tourism executives but his true legacy is how he’s changing — and saving — the lives of thousands. Find out why he thinks his revolutionary healthcare and education programs can be done anywhere.

More and more, doctors are paying close attention to the levels of inflammation in your body, which has been linked to many common diseases. Registered dietician Dr. Susan Mitchell has five inflammation-lowering foods you should be eating now.

In the ’60s, The Yardbirds burst onto the music scene with big hits and three of the greatest guitarists of all time. The man who held the band together was drummer Jim McCarty. He shares stories from the London club scene that changed music history.

We’ve all heard the stories about the obesity epidemic, but do you really know just how much of an impact your weight can have on your long-term health? Dr. Cynthia Buffington, who is a cancer survivor and a world-renowned expert on the health impact of obesity, explains what you need to know about your risks.

Pop culture expert and author Bob Kealing discusses his book on Gram Parsons, who helped create an entire genre of music during his short life and launched the careers of future Hall of Famers. Bob describes his fascinating life.