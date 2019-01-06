Growing Bolder: Jimmie Walker; Tom Rush; Albert Dragon; Stephanie Lucianovic; Joy Johnson

It only takes one word to identify this man. Even though his show ended production in 1979, all you have to hear is the word “Dy-no-mite!” and you’ll immediately think of one person — Jimmie “J.J.” Walker. He talks about how things are very different for today’s comedians compared to Walker and his contemporaries, and he explains why he thinks most of today’s minority characters are missing “spunk.”

James Taylor says he’s one of the most important musicians of our time. Joni Mitchell calls him the first of the great singer/songwriters. They’re talking about Tom Rush, an incredible talent who chose stability over celebrity. Now, 50 years later, he may be on the verge of achieving both.

When it comes to improving your health and minimizing your risk for disease, many experts point out the benefits of antioxidants. How do we get more of them into our bodies? The answer is simple: eat more fruits and vegetables. Registered dietitian Susan Mitchell offers strategies for incorporating more antioxidants into your diet, including her favorite — blueberries.

His entire life, Albert Dragon always dreamed of hiking the Appalachian Trail. He didn’t start until he was in his 60s and it took him five years to hike all 2,184 miles but he did it. Find out his tips for making your own dreams come true.

Meanwhile, Stephanie Lucianovic spent her whole life being afraid of certain foods. Now, she’s a “recovering” picky eater. Find out what finally motivated her to change and how you can deal with the picky eaters in your life.

She spent 35 years counseling people through grief, but now, first-time novelist Joy Johnson is helping them laugh with her new book series, The BOOB Girls. Find out why she wanted to celebrate the beauty and passion of older women.