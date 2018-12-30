 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Growing Bolder: Fred Schneider; Millicent Gappel; Fabien Cousteau; Leah Ingram

Fred Schneider, the frontman for The B-52s, the greatest party band of all time, explains what happened to the band when it became an “overnight success” and why it was suddenly stressful. Plus, find out how the 67-year-old is still finding new ways to rock.

The secret to happiness is finding what you love and combining it with what you do for a living. If you think it’s too late to do that, meet Millicent Gappell. The glass artist is in her 80s and she’s creating stunning, museum-quality work.

What happens in the sea happens to us. Fabien Cousteau, the grandson of the world’s most famous oceanographer, explains his Plant a Fish program and how we can all do our part to help our oceans survive.

During the recession of the late ’00s, like millions of other Americans, Leah Ingram’s family was forced to downsize and curb its spending. Rather than becoming a “cheapskate,” she found creative new ways to save money and get more value out of her purchases. She explains how.


