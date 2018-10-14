 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Growing Bolder: Felicity Huffman and William H. Macy; Lynn Hill; Bill Nye; Ruben Gonzalez

Growing Bolder will show you that is it never too late to live your life to the fullest. All of us, no matter who we are or what we do can make a difference in the lives of others. In this episode, you’ll hear from some pretty impressive people who’ve found a way to make it happen in their lives and will prove that you can do it, too.

Hollywood stars Felicity Huffman and William H. Macy discuss their long careers and long marriage, both oddities in the entertainment industry. Find out their secrets to both.

Then, we have a personal and insightful conversation with Davey Johnson, a World Series champion as both a player and a manager, on how to be a winner at life.

Plus, meet 57-year-old rock climbing superstar Lynn Hill, who continues to smash stereotypes and change the perception of women in her sport. And the always entertaining Bill Nye the Science Guy explains why, after years of teaching kids, he’s trying to get more adults excited about science. Finally, Ruben Gonzalez describes himself as having “limited athletic ability,” yet he’s a four-time Winter Olympian. He explains why he’s set his sights on a new goal — becoming the oldest Winter Olympian in history at the 2020 Games.


