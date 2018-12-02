Growing Bolder: Dr. Daniel Amen; Vivica A. Fox; Kay Van Norman; Hugh Bonneville

Every now and then, we all need a shot in the arm, a nudge to remind us that life is short. We need to get up, get out and live it while we have the chance. That attitude and this radio show are called Growing Bolder. The guests in this episode will inspire you that your life can be something special, too.

Dr. Daniel Amen is one of the world’s leading experts on brain health. He talks with Growing Bolder to offer practical tips that will not only improve your brain but also your entire body. Start feeling better today with his simple steps.

Growing Bolder takes a ride with a 98-year-old who overcome poverty and prejudice but never lost her love for life.

Vivica A. Fox has been called the hardest working woman in showbiz. Her bio is filled with too many excellent movie and TV roles to mention, but for someone as popular and well-liked as she is, her life has not been easy. She explains why versatility and tenacity have kept her in the game.

Kay Van Norman took on the senior living industry to try and make a better life for those they serve. Find out what changes she thinks are necessary to help us all age better.

Hugh Bonneville charmed audiences worldwide with his award-winning turn as Robert, the Earl of Grantham on Downton Abbey. Even as Bonneville and the rest of the cast prepare to return to Downton, he continues to take on exciting new roles in his career, including performing alongside the iconic Mormon Tabernacle Choir.