Growing Bolder: Dan Cohen; Susan Mitchell; Rebecca Gladding; Patricia Charpentier; Todd Taylor

What happens when you give a person with dementia an iPod loaded with the songs of their youth? They come alive inside. Dan Cohen, the executive director of Music & Memory and a crucial part of the documentary Alive Inside explains this remarkable project that is changing the lives of patients and caregivers. Find out how you can help.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one out of every six adults has high cholesterol. Many turn to statins or other drugs to lower their cholesterol, but did you know you could turn to your pantry instead? Susan Mitchell, Ph.D., is a registered dietitian who has been featured on Today, CNN and the Food Network and she’s offering up some Nut Nutrition 101. Find out why they are heart-healthy and could even be beneficial to your health.

UCLA psychiatrist and researcher Rebecca Gladding, M.D., says it’s possible to change lifelong bad habits and decision-making patterns by learning to listen to our minds instead of our brains. She explains.

Have you ever wanted to write your family’s story but you weren’t sure how to get started? Writer Patricia Charpentier says it’s just like eating an elephant — you’ve got to take it one small piece at a time. Find out her tips for getting started.

As a child, Todd Taylor stunned the Nashville music scene with his banjo skills. He vowed them to elevate the banjo as a musical instrument, and that’s exactly what’s he done, collecting Grammy nominations and world records along the way.