Growing Bolder: Alan Alda; Lea Thompson; Ironman Champ Cherie Gruenfeld; Dr. Vonda Wright

Alan Alda is beloved for his long-running role as Hawkeye on the iconic show M*A*S*H*, but when you learn what this thoughtful and curious man is up to at the age of 82, you’ll understand and value him in a whole new light. He has created the Alan Alda Center for Communicating Science at Stony Brook University and written a book called If I Understand You, Would I Have This Look On My Face? My Adventures in the Art and Science of Relating and Communicating. Alda talks to Growing Bolder about the inspiration for his new passion and shares what it’s like to reinvent himself in his 80s.

We’ll also take to the water with a group of guys in their 70s called the Barefoot Jersey Boys. Get ready to have fun and get inspired to reconnect with the passions of your youth.

Then, meet the 74-year-old woman who is rewriting the triathlon record books, and it’s a sport she didn’t discover until her mid-40s. Cherie Gruenfeld, a 13-time Ironman World Champion, offers her tips for finding your true passion and touts the life-saving benefits of regular exercise.

Don’t believe everything you read or hear about the rapid and inevitable physical and mental decline of aging. Vonda Wright, M.D., a renowned orthopedic surgeon and authority on active aging and sports medicine explains why you should never stop work toward your physical goals and improving your health.

Finally, “Back to the Future” actress Lea Thompson’s new project is a true family affair. She explains why her family, including her two daughters and husband, decided to collaborate on a film together and how it’s changed their relationships.