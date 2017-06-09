 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Pulse Shooting


Groups Encourage ‘Acts of Love & Kindness’ in Honor of Pulse

by (WMFE)
Play Audio
Photo: One Orlando Alliance.

Photo: One Orlando Alliance.

As Pulse remembrance ceremonies begin this weekend, a coalition of more than forty groups, called the One Orlando Alliance, is encouraging people to volunteer time, items, or money through its Acts of Love & Kindness movement.

The One Orlando Alliance, formed shortly after the Pulse nightclub shooting last June, includes arts organizations, social service agencies, legal advocacy groups. They are serving Pulse survivors, the families of victims, and other people who have been affected by the tragedy. Many of the organizations are focusing their efforts on spreading awareness of issues that may affect people within the LGBTQ community as a whole and in its nuances.

Proyecto Somos Orlando joined One Orlando Alliance in August 2016. Since then, the group has helped more than 3000 people through community workshops and crisis counseling in Spanish. Some clients are at the intersection of many sexual and cultural identities; some are undocumented, as well.

“Because of the political climate, they may be scared to reach out, but just knowing that these organizations are safe havens and that they’re safe to be able to get help,” said Stephanie Piñero, community health manager.

For the organization, language resources and culture competency training are key to serve central Florida’s Latino community.

Thousands are expected in downtown Orlando for the Pulse remembrance ceremony on Monday, June 12th.

“Even if you’re not out there at the vigil or out there volunteering, what your act of kindness is contributes to the betterment of the Orlando community,” said Piñero.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Renata Sago

About Renata Sago

Reporter

Renata Sago is WMFE's general assignment reporter and occasional anchor. Her reporting runs the gamut and has been heard on NPR, the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, Voice of America, and American Public Media. The Chicago native began her career in public radio as an intern for Worldview, WBEZ-FM's daily ... Read Full Bio »

TOP