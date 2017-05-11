Groundbreaking Milestone For UCF Valencia Downtown Campus

Hundreds of people celebrated the groundbreaking for the joint UCF Valencia downtown campus Thursday morning. Construction is scheduled to start this summer.

“For Valencia, we will be bringing our Walt Disney World School of Hospitality and Culinary Arts. We will also be bringing digital media, we’ll bring health-information technology,” said Falecia Williams, campus president for Valencia’s downtown and west campuses.

UCF is taking its communication, legal studies and social-work programs, among others, downtown.

The campus is expected to welcome 7,700 students. It’s expected to open in the fall of 2019. That’s a year later than initially planned following a snag in state funding in 2015.