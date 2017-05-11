 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Local News


Groundbreaking Milestone For UCF Valencia Downtown Campus

by (WMFE)

Hundreds of people celebrated the groundbreaking for the joint UCF Valencia downtown campus Thursday morning. Construction is scheduled to start this summer.

“For Valencia, we will be bringing our Walt Disney World School of Hospitality and Culinary Arts. We will also be bringing digital media, we’ll bring health-information technology,” said Falecia Williams, campus president for Valencia’s downtown and west campuses.

UCF is taking its communication, legal studies and social-work programs, among others, downtown.

The campus is expected to welcome 7,700 students. It’s expected to open in the fall of 2019. That’s a year later than initially planned following a snag in state funding in 2015.

 


