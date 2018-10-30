Greenwood Cemetery Sexton Don Price Retires
The sexton of Orlando’s Greenwood Cemetery, Don Price, is retiring. His last day on the job is Halloween. Price has spent more than 3 decades with the city of Orlando, part of that as Sexton helping Central Florida families through their worst moments.
But he’s also built a reputation as a repository of local history, telling stories of Orlando’s past with his monthly cemetery tours. Price tells Intersection the tours will continue, even after his retirement.
