Local News


Grant Amato Faces First Degree Murder Charges in Chuluota Shooting

That's after releasing him from investigative detention on Sunday. Photo: Seminole County Sheriff's Office Twitter

The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office arrested 29-year-old Grant Amato this morning. That’s after releasing him from investigative detention on Sunday.

Amato is currently being held without bond in a Sanford jail on three counts of first degree murder in connection with the deaths of his family members.

His initial court appearance is set for this afternoon. The Associated Press says it’s unclear whether he has an attorney at this time.

Sheriff’s deputies found Grant Amato’s parents Chad Amato, 59, and Margaret Amato, 61, and his brother, Cody Amato, 31, dead from apparent gunshot wounds in their Chuluota home on Friday.

That’s after a colleague requested a wellness check after Cody Amato didn’t come to work on Thursday.

Grant Amato was initially detained on Saturday after a 24-hour manhunt led deputies to an Orange County hotel where they found Amato and his white Honda Accord.


