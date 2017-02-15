 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Local News


Grand Jury Indicts Markeith Loyd

Markeith Loyd is brought out of the Orlando Police Department in this capture from the Orlando Police Department's Twitter feed. (Courtesy Orlando Police Department)

An Orange County grand jury has indicted Markeith Loyd in two first-degree murder cases. State Attorney Aramis Ayala issued the indictments Wednesday.

Loyd is accused of killing his pregnant former girlfriend Sade Dixon and Orlando Police Lieutenant Debra Clayton. He faces two counts of first-degree murder, killing of an unborn child by injury to the mother, attempted first degree murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and carjacking, among other charges.

Loyd was arrested mid-January after a big manhunt.


