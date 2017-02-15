Grand Jury Indicts Markeith Loyd

An Orange County grand jury has indicted Markeith Loyd in two first-degree murder cases. State Attorney Aramis Ayala issued the indictments Wednesday.

Loyd is accused of killing his pregnant former girlfriend Sade Dixon and Orlando Police Lieutenant Debra Clayton. He faces two counts of first-degree murder, killing of an unborn child by injury to the mother, attempted first degree murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and carjacking, among other charges.

Loyd was arrested mid-January after a big manhunt.