Storms


Governor Scott Declares State Of Emergency For Hurricane Michael

by Brittany Pagano (WMFE)
Gov. Rick Scott asked about the number of children and services that were available to them in the letter. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

Governor Rick Scott has declared a state of emergency in 35 counties for Hurricane Michael, which is expected to reach the Florida Panhandle or Big Bend area Wednesday, possibly as a Category 3 hurricane.

The National Hurricane Center expects the storm to produce heavy rainfall and high winds that could lead to dangerous flooding in the Panhandle.

Scott also activated 500 members of the Florida National Guard to assist with planning and preparation.

Today, Scott requested that President Donald Trump declare a pre-landfall emergency for the State of Florida, which would provide more federal resources.

“There isn’t any reason not to be prepared to keep your family safe,” Scott said at a Pasco County Emergency Center Operations briefing.

Florida residents can create a disaster plan, get information on road closures, shelters, and evacuation routes at www.floridadisaster.org.


