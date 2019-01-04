 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Health


Governor-Elect Ron DeSantis’ Transition Team Plans Health Policy

by (WMFE)
Play Audio
Lieutenant Governor-elect Jeanette Nunez and committee members from the healthcare industry discussed ways to improve the affordability and accessibility of care for some of Florida’s most underserved patients including seniors, patients with disabilities, and patients with mental illness and substance abuse disorders. Photo: Shayna Richburg

Lieutenant Governor-elect Jeanette Nunez and committee members from the healthcare industry discussed ways to improve the affordability and accessibility of care for some of Florida’s most underserved patients including seniors, patients with disabilities, and patients with mental illness and substance abuse disorders. Photo: Shayna Richburg

Governor-elect Ron DeSantis is receiving recommendations today for changes to the state’s health care policies.

Lieutenant Governor-elect Jeanette Nunez and committee members from the healthcare industry discussed ways to improve the affordability and accessibility of care for some of Florida’s most underserved patients including seniors, patients with disabilities, and patients with mental illness and substance abuse disorders.

“So I know that the governor-elect has a bright agenda moving forward as it relates to access and accountability and transparency.”

She said their suggestions—from expanding telemedicine to improving hospital and provider reimbursements—will help Governor-elect Ron DeSantis and his transition team improve care for these patients:

“Within the context of financial sustainability and conservatism. And respecting the taxpayers’ money. And we understand how challenging that can be when you put all those things together.”

DeSantis campaigned on a health care plan that would offer more enrollment options to healthy patients while maintaining protections for patients with pre-existing conditions. But he was was criticized during his campaign for releasing his healthcare plan only two weeks before the election.

If you’d like to listen to the full story, please click on the clip above.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Health Reporter

Danielle Prieur grew up listening to her grandfather’s stories of swimming across the Detroit River from Canada and many other adventures. She’s been into storytelling ever since. She studied writing at the University of Michigan, and then taught high school writing and literature for four years before ... Read Full Bio »

TOP