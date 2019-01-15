 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Local News


Government Shutdown Brings Beer Industry To Standstill

by Christian Simmons (WMFE)

The partial federal shutdown is bringing the beer industry to a standstill, as no new breweries can be opened and seasonal brews cannot be released.

Alcohol And Tobacco Tax And Trade Bureau (TTB), the federal agency responsible for approving new beers, breweries and labels, is closed.

“We don’t know when that label will come back to us with approval,” said Phil Palmisano of Cigar City Brewing in Tampa. “What typically could take roughly 30 days, now we’re looking is it gonna be May? We don’t really know.”

He says smaller breweries specializing in a larger variety are especially affected.

More than 800,000 federal employees are impacted by the shutdown, the longest in U.S. history.

 


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP