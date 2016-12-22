 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Local News


Gov. Scott To Raul Castro: Bring “Freedom And Democracy To Cuba”

by Nicole Darden-Creston and Jim Ash (WMFE/WFSU)
File photo: Florida Gov. Rick Scott

File photo: Florida Gov. Rick Scott

In a strongly-worded letter, Governor Rick Scott is urging Cuban leader Raul Castro to “focus on bringing absolute freedom and democracy to Cuba.”

Scott begins by drawing attention to the celebrating in Miami’s streets after Fidel Castro’s death, saying the “celebration represented the hope for an end to the decades of torture, repression, incarceration and death that you and your brother have caused the people of Cuba.”

Scott reminds Castro that Pope Francis urged absolute freedom and democracy for the Cuban people.

Scott ends the letter by saying, “No one thinks you will choose the way of freedom, the way of democracy, the way of peace. People will mock this letter and call it naïve. But, for the sake of the Cuban people, I pray change will come.”

There is also a Spanish-language version of the letter.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP