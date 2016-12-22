Gov. Scott To Raul Castro: Bring “Freedom And Democracy To Cuba”

In a strongly-worded letter, Governor Rick Scott is urging Cuban leader Raul Castro to “focus on bringing absolute freedom and democracy to Cuba.”

Scott begins by drawing attention to the celebrating in Miami’s streets after Fidel Castro’s death, saying the “celebration represented the hope for an end to the decades of torture, repression, incarceration and death that you and your brother have caused the people of Cuba.”

Scott reminds Castro that Pope Francis urged absolute freedom and democracy for the Cuban people.

Scott ends the letter by saying, “No one thinks you will choose the way of freedom, the way of democracy, the way of peace. People will mock this letter and call it naïve. But, for the sake of the Cuban people, I pray change will come.”

There is also a Spanish-language version of the letter.