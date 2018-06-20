 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Rick Scott Says He Opposes Separating Children From Their Families in Letter to Alex Azar

by (WMFE)
Play Audio
Gov. Rick Scott asked about the number of children and services that were available to them in the letter. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

Gov. Rick Scott is speaking out against separating children from their families at the border. Scott sent a letter to Department of Health and Human Services’ Secretary Alex Azar yesterday saying this practice needs to stop immediately.

Scott said the Florida delegation and state and local officials were alerted the shelter in Homestead was reopening in February. Scott says during the Obama administration it was used to house unaccompanied minors. He asked Azar to provide information on the number of children being held at the facility and whether they had access to basic health and social services.

Sen. Bill Nelson and U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz were denied entry to the facility yesterday.

If you’d like to read the full letter, you can click on the link. 

You can also listen to the full story, by clicking on the clip above.


