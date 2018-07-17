 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Local News


Gov. Rick Scott Gets Another Endorsement: This Time From Small Business Owners

Small businesses have flourished under Scott according to NFIB. Photo: Danielle Prieur

Local political leaders were on hand at Restaurant Equipment World for the endorsement of Gov. Rick Scott. Orange County Republicans Chair Charles Hart took the day off just to see the National Federation of Independent Businesses endorse him in his Senate Race.

“I think that he’s always going to have small businesses at heart. So for example, he’s going to vote for taxes. He’s going to vote to streamline business deregulation.”

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the labor force in the state is the largest it’s been in a past decade at more than 10 million in May.

If you’d like to listen to the full story, please click on the clip above.

 


Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Health Reporter

Danielle Prieur grew up listening to her grandfather’s stories of swimming across the Detroit River from Canada and many other adventures. She’s been into storytelling ever since. She studied writing at the University of Michigan, and then taught high school writing and literature for four years before ... Read Full Bio »

