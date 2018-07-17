Gov. Rick Scott says There were Cyber Attacks during National U.S. Elections, Wants to Make Sure the Same Doesn’t Happen in Florida
During an endorsement event in Orlando, Governor Rick Scott said he thinks Russia tampered in U.S. elections which is why he’s trying to put measures in place to make sure elections in Florida are secure from cyberattack.
Scott overruled the Secretary of State Ken Detzner in May and told local officials to seek more than 19 million dollars from a federal program to protect future elections in the state.
