Local News


Gov. Rick Scott says There were Cyber Attacks during National U.S. Elections, Wants to Make Sure the Same Doesn’t Happen in Florida

Gov. Rick Scott says he disagrees with President Trump when it comes to Russia. Photo: Danielle Prieur

During an endorsement event in Orlando, Governor Rick Scott said he thinks Russia tampered in U.S. elections which is why he’s trying to put measures in place to make sure elections in Florida are secure from cyberattack.

Scott overruled the Secretary of State Ken Detzner in May and told local officials to seek more than 19 million dollars from a federal program to protect future elections in the state.

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Health Reporter

Danielle Prieur grew up listening to her grandfather’s stories of swimming across the Detroit River from Canada and many other adventures. She’s been into storytelling ever since. She studied writing at the University of Michigan, and then taught high school writing and literature for four years before ... Read Full Bio »

