 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Local News


Gov. Desantis Appoints First Hispanic Woman To FL Supreme Court

by (WMFE)
Play Audio

Florida Supreme Court Building in Tallahassee via Ebyabe/Wikimedia Commons

On his first day in office, newly sworn in Governor Ron Desantis is already making decisions that will have a long-lasting impact. Desantis has appointed Florida’s Third District Court of Appeals Judge Barbara Lagoa to the highest court in the state.

Newly appointed Justice Barbara Lagoa via Florida Third District Court of Appeals.

Born in Miami to Cuban immigrant parents, Lagoa will be the first Hispanic woman to serve on the Florida Supreme Court. She said she wouldn’t be here if it weren’t for former Governor Jeb Bush.

“I also want to thank Governor Jeb Bush for appointing me to the Third District Court of Appeal more than 12 years ago. Without his confidence in me, I would not be standing here today,” Lagoa said.

Lagoa was the first Cuban American woman to serve on the Thirds District Court of Appeals when she was appointed by Bush in 2006. At a press conference announcing her appointment, she stressed the rule of law.

“In our great country and our great state, we are governed by the rule of law,” Lagoa said. “The consistent and equal application of the law to all litigants regardless of a judge’s personal preferences. Unlike the country my parents fled, we are a nation of laws, not of men.”

She replaces retiring Justice R. Fred Lewis on Florida’s Supreme Court.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Talia Blake

About Talia Blake

Morning Edition Host & Reporter

After a brief stint as Morning Edition Producer at The Public’s Radio in in Rhode Island, Talia Blake returned to WMFE, the station that grew her love for public radio. She graduated with a double-major in Broadcast Journalism and Psychology from the University of Central Florida (Go Knights!). While at UCF, she ... Read Full Bio »

TOP