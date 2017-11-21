Goal To House Scores Of Central Florida Homeless By Spring

A new program was unveiled Tuesday to get scores of homeless people housed by the end of March. The key will be getting landlords to open their doors.

Homeless organizations have identified 129 people in Orange, Osceola and Seminole counties who have case managers, wrap-around services for help, and funds for rent. But they lack a home of their own.

To get them into housing, landlords need to be recruited. So Orlando is offering them $500 per tenant, and another $500 if the tenant remains in housing.

Organizations will also crowdfund for moving costs, at an estimated $2,500 per person for deposits, furniture and pest control.