 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

2018 Election


Gillum Rallies Democrats In Orlando

by (WMFE)

Andrew Gillum talks to supporters in Orlando

Florida’s newly-chosen Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum was in Orlando Friday to rally supporters.

Gillum spoke at the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades office as part of a Florida Democratic Party campaign rally Friday afternoon.

He was introduced by Florida US Senator Bill Nelson, and his primary opponent, Gwen Graham.

Gillum told the raucous crowd he would reverse what he called Governor Rick Scott’s attempts to privatize Florida’s education system.

“We’re going to put our money where our mouth is and add a billion new dollars to public education, beginning…by paying teachers what they are worth.”

Gillum shared the stage with Democratic nominees for state Attorney General, Agriculture Commissioner, and CFO.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of ... Read Full Bio »

TOP