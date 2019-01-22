 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Intersection


Gilbert King On What’s Next For Families Of Groveland 4

by (WMFE)
Play Audio

Gilbert King. Photo: Matthew Peddie. WMFE

Florida’s clemency board has pardoned the Groveland four. Is that the end of the story, or do the families of the four men have more work to do in their quest for justice?

Pulitzer prize winning author Gilbert King, whose book Devil in the Grove explores the miscarriage of justice in the 70 year old case, joins Intersection for a conversation about what’s next for the families of the Groveland four.

King visited Orlando for a panel discussion hosted by the Central Florida Urban League and the Tiger Bay Club last week. King says he believes the four men will ultimately be exonerated too.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of ... Read Full Bio »

TOP