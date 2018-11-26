 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
90.7 WMFE Fall Silent Drive - Silence is Golden - Click to donate
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Local News


Getting Back Home is Hard for Some Midwestern Travelers Whose Flights Have Been Delayed or Canceled from Orlando International Airport

by (WMFE)
Play Audio
Orlando International Airport’s Carolyn Fennell says a total of 22 flights have been canceled to Chicago and Kansas City since Sunday. She says this comes during one of the busiest air travel times of the year. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

Orlando International Airport’s Carolyn Fennell says a total of 22 flights have been canceled to Chicago and Kansas City since Sunday. She says this comes during one of the busiest air travel times of the year. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

Snowstorms throughout the country are still causing flights to be delayed and canceled. This has mostly affected connecting and direct flights to Midwestern cities.

Orlando International Airport’s Carolyn Fennell says a total of 22 flights have been canceled to Chicago and Kansas City since Sunday. She says this comes during one of the busiest air travel times of the year.

“We were among the busiest airports in the county. A total of 1.8 million passengers. A 6 percent increase in the numbers we experienced last Thanksgiving.”

Fennell recommends traveling light to prepare for flight delays over the Christmas season.  

“Pack lightly so that you can have your carry-on with you. As schedules change, and airlines change, you can get disconnected from your luggage.”

The National Weather Service says people in cities from Northern Kansas to the Northern Chicago suburbs received anywhere from 8-10 inches of snow since Sunday.

If you’d like to listen to the full story, please click on the clip above.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Health Reporter

Danielle Prieur grew up listening to her grandfather’s stories of swimming across the Detroit River from Canada and many other adventures. She’s been into storytelling ever since. She studied writing at the University of Michigan, and then taught high school writing and literature for four years before ... Read Full Bio »

TOP