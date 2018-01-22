 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Local News


Gas Prices Hit A Four-Year High

by Dylan Lyons (WMFE)

Photo by Catherine Welch

The price of gas is the highest it has been in four years, according to AAA.

The average price of gas in Florida for January 2018 is $2.54 per gallon.

AAA Spokesman Mark Jenkins said that as refineries run maintenance checks on the equipment and switch to a summer-blend gasoline, gas prices will remain high.

“As we’re heading into the maintenance season you should expect to see gas prices move higher,” said Jenkins. “If we see gas prices trend a little bit lower here in the next month you know there’s a good chance they might not go terribly lower before we start seeing them increase again.”

Jenkins said this spike in gas prices is unusual.


