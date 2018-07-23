 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Local News


Gas Prices Drop By A Nickel In Florida

by (WMFE)

Gas prices in Florida dropped by a nickel during the past week. Florida drivers are paying an average $2.75 for a gallon of regular unleaded.

That’s lower than the national average. But $0.56 higher than what Florida drivers were paying last year, said AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins.

“And that is because oil prices are more expensive. We’re seeing oil prices averaging around $68 to $69 a barrel,” said Jenkins. “If you take a look back at what prices were a year ago they were about $50 a barrel.”

AAA says Orlando has some of the cheapest gas in Florida at an average of $2.70 a gallon. The West Palm Beach – Boca Raton area has the highest at $2.86.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Catherine Welch

About Catherine Welch

News Director

Catherine Welch is news director at WMFE. Before moving to Florida she was news director at Rhode Island Public Radio. Previous roles as news director include WHQR in Wilmington NC and KBIA in Columbia MO. Catherine has won several regional Edward R. Murrow awards and awards from the Public Radio News Directors ... Read Full Bio »

TOP