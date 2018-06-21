 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Future Of Controversial Surveillance Program Unclear

by (WMFE)

A controversial Amazon pilot program that utilized City of Orlando surveillance cameras for facial recognition has ended and it’s unclear if it will be extended.

The Orlando Police Department and the online tech retailer teamed up to test Amazon’s  “Rekognition” Service. OPD provided seven volunteer officers to see if the software could track them through the city. The department says it did not use the data in an investigative capacity, and says it was following applicable laws.

In an e-mail, a City of Orlando spokeswoman says staff continues to discuss and evaluate whether to continue the pilot and that decision is on-going.

The program faced pushback from the American Civil Liberties Union. Amazon shareholders penned a letter voicing concerns over partnerships that could violate civil rights.

 


