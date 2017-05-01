 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Health


Funding For PTSD Clinic Cut From Florida Budget

by (WMFE)
Florida Capitol Building in Tallahassee

Florida Capitol Building in Tallahassee. Source: WikiMedia Commons

Funding for a clinic to treat post-traumatic stress disorder in veterans and Pulse first responders has been cut from Florida’s budget.

Lawmakers must finalize a budget Tuesday to meet a mandated three-day waiting period before the session ends later this week. The UCF Restores Clinic originally had $4 million in funding in both the house and senate budgets, but was cut during negotiations over the weekend.

The UCF Restores Clinic uses virtual reality as part of its treatment of veterans with PTSD. The clinic has treated more than 250 vets since it opened.

UCF Vice President of University Relations Dan Holsenbeck says he was “surprised and disappointed” that the clinic likely won’t be funded.

But, he says, the school has no plans to shut the clinic down, and will instead look for other sources of funding.

 

 


WMFE is a partner with Health News Florida, which receives support from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Health reporting on WMFE is supported in part by Florida Hospital.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Abe Aboraya

About Abe Aboraya

Health Reporter

Abe Aboraya started writing for newspapers in High School. After graduating from the University of Central Florida in 2007, he spent a year traveling and working as a freelance reporter for the Seattle Times and the Seattle Weekly, and working for local news websites in the San Francisco Bay area. Most recently Abe ... Read Full Bio »

TOP