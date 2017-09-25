Free Temporary Roof Repairs Available In Central Florida

A program to help homeowners with temporary roof repairs has been expanded to include Central Florida counties.

Orange, Osceola, Seminole, Brevard, Lake & Volusia weren’t on the original list of counties covered by the program, but last week Sen. Marco Rubio (R) and Sen. Bill Nelson (D) asked FEMA director Brock Long to add more counties.

US Army Corps of Engineers Public Affairs specialist Amanda Parker said the corps is administering the program on FEMA’s behalf.

“Basically we come out, if you have damage to your roof, we come and we install a temporary covering, which is a plastic sheeting, that helps you remain in your home until you can arrange for more permanent repairs,” said Parker.

Homeowners can sign up at a “Right of Entry” center for the free, temporary roof repair.

“Folks who have roof damage can come to those centers and sign up for assistance through the program, and we’ll be announcing those locations in the coming days where folks can sign up,” Parker said.

They can also have someone sign up on their behalf at a center in another county. For a list of centers currently open, click here or call 1-888-ROOF-BLU (1-888- 766-3258)

Operation Blue Roof is available to homeowners or renters who have permission to keep living in the house until permanent repairs are made. It can only be carried out on houses with less than 50% structural damage.

The program is available in the following counties: