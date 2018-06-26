 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Health


Free HIV Testing at Walgreens in Orlando and Kissimmee is Aimed at Reducing New Cases in Central Florida

Play Audio
Testing is free at Walgreens today through Saturday. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

Walgreens in Orlando and Kissimmee are partnering with the Orange County Department of Health to offer free HIV testing this week. Dr. Kevin Sherin  is director of the county Department of Health. He says people at high risk of contracting the virus should be tested once a year.

“HIV doesn’t necessarily cause symptoms in its early period and that’s why people need to know their status.”

The HIV prevention drug called PrEP also is available at many health department offices for free. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend that everyone ages 13 to 64 get tested at least once in their lifetime.

For a searchable list of locations where you can tested for free, please click on the link. For a searchable list of locations where you can get PrEP, please click on the link.

If you’d like to listen to the full story, please click on the clip above.


