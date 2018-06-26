Free HIV Testing at Walgreens in Orlando and Kissimmee is Aimed at Reducing New Cases in Central Florida

Walgreens in Orlando and Kissimmee are partnering with the Orange County Department of Health to offer free HIV testing this week. Dr. Kevin Sherin is director of the county Department of Health. He says people at high risk of contracting the virus should be tested once a year.

“HIV doesn’t necessarily cause symptoms in its early period and that’s why people need to know their status.”

The HIV prevention drug called PrEP also is available at many health department offices for free. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend that everyone ages 13 to 64 get tested at least once in their lifetime.

For a searchable list of locations where you can tested for free, please click on the link. For a searchable list of locations where you can get PrEP, please click on the link.

