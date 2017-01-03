 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
FPL Asks For Rate Hike To Cover Costs From Hurricane Matthew

Photo courtesy of Florida Power & Light's Facebook page.

Florida Power and Light is asking the state for a temporary rate hike to recover costs from Hurricane Matthew.

FPL says in the wake of the storm it deployed thousands of employees and contract workers, and replaced more than 250 miles of wire, 900 transformers and 400 poles.

To cover those costs, it’s asking the state Public Service Commission to allow a temporary charge that adds up to $3.36 a month for the average residential customer.

“We understand that there’s no good time for customers to pay an additional charge on the electric bill,” said FPL spokesman Dave McDermitt. “But Hurricane Matthew was a large and very powerful storm that caused power outages to 1.2 million of our customers.”

FPL says it will divide the $318 million collected between covering costs and replenishing its storm reserve.

If approved the charge will start March 1st and appear on electric bills for twelve months.


Catherine Welch

About Catherine Welch

News Director

Catherine Welch is news director at WMFE. Before moving to Florida she was news director at Rhode Island Public Radio. Previous roles as news director include WHQR in Wilmington NC and KBIA in Columbia MO. Catherine has won several regional Edward R. Murrow awards and awards from the Public Radio News Directors ... Read Full Bio »

