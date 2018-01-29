 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Local News


Former US Rep. Brown Reports To Federal Prison For Fraud 

by Associated Press (AP)

Photo: File, Catherine Welch

COLEMAN, Fla. (AP) — Former U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown has begun serving a five-year federal sentence for her part in a fraud scheme that helped end her long career.

The Florida Times-Union reports that Brown surrendered Monday at a minimum-security camp at the Coleman Federal Correction Complex in central Florida.

The 71-year-old Democrat was sentenced for fraud as well as lying on tax returns and other documents about income from a purported charity for poor students that she used as a personal slush fund.

Brown is appealing her conviction, saying it was wrong for the trial judge to dismiss a juror who claimed the “Holy Spirit” told him she’s innocent.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP