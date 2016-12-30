Former UCF Student Sues School After Expulsion

A former UCF student is suing the university over his expulsion. Matiace Noel filed a lawsuit against the university claiming he was not afforded proper due process.

He was expelled in October over 2012 charges of burglary, battery and drug possession. He was accused of groping women inappropriately. Noel pleaded no contest to all charges and says his mental health issues are to blame.

In a letter to the judge last year, Noel says he began hearing voices around October of 2011 and was unaware his mental health was deteriorating prior to his arrest.

Noel argues that UCF failed to comply with Title IX procedures prior to his formal hearing, and the failure to consider his medical records deprived him of a full and fair opportunity to be heard.

Neither Noel or his lawyer, nor UCF, could be reached for comments at this time.