Former Florida Congresswoman Corrine Brown Reports To Prison Monday

Former Democratic Congresswoman Corrine Brown will report to a Florida prison on Monday.

Brown is being sent to Coleman Federal Prison in Wildwood, a Sumter County community just southwest of The Villages.

As news4Jax reports, 71-year old Brown has to be there by noon Monday to begin her five-year sentence for corruption and fraud charges. Her request to remain out on bond as she appeals her 18 federal convictions was recently denied.

Brown was convicted for her role in a sham charity called One Door For Education. She raised money for the organization and then spent tens of thousands of dollars on personal travel, events and shopping.

At Coleman prison, Brown will be one of nearly 400 women staying at a minimum security camp, where she will be required to work and take educational courses.