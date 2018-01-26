 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Local News


Former Florida Congresswoman Corrine Brown Reports To Prison Monday

by Michelle Corum (WJCT)

Photo: File, Catherine Welch

Former Democratic Congresswoman Corrine Brown will report to a Florida prison on Monday.

Brown is being sent to Coleman Federal Prison in Wildwood, a Sumter County community just southwest of The Villages.

As news4Jax reports, 71-year old Brown has to be there by noon Monday to begin her five-year sentence for corruption and fraud charges. Her request to remain out on bond as she appeals her 18 federal convictions was recently denied.

Brown was convicted for her role in a sham charity called One Door For Education. She raised money for the organization and then spent tens of thousands of dollars on personal travel, events and shopping.

At Coleman prison, Brown will be one of nearly 400 women staying at a minimum security camp, where she will be required to work and take educational courses.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP